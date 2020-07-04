TYLER, Texas —

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.

Historic sites and state parks will close to the public starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the direction of the governor.

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."

If you've booked a reservation in advance a customer service agent will contact you.

"The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is currently working toward contacting customers with upcoming overnight reservations to reimburse stays booked through the reservation system," according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "Visitors whose reservations were impacted by the closure will be contacted by a Customer Service Center agent and do not need to contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department."

TPWD also states group and facility reservations will be canceled through April 30.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.