TYLER, Texas — A wreck at Loop 323 and Highway 271 has traffic backed up for almost half a mile in both directions.
According to witnesses, a motorcycle may have been involved.
We will update the story as soon as more details come in.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
TYLER, Texas — A wreck at Loop 323 and Highway 271 has traffic backed up for almost half a mile in both directions.
According to witnesses, a motorcycle may have been involved.
We will update the story as soon as more details come in.