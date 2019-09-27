NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has filed an additional charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child a 1st degree felony on Mark Thompson.

A warrant was original obtained for Thompson for sexual assault of a child a 2nd degree felony.

RELATED: Three suspects arrested in Nacogdoches Co. child sex assault investigation

The Sheriff’s Office made the information public in an attempt to locate Thompson after he was deemed a potential flight risk to avoid prosecution. Less than five hours later a crime stoppers tip led authorities to Thompson location at a motel on south street in Nacogdoches, Texas.

RELATED: Nacogdoches man wanted on child sex charges

Thompson, 34, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, where investigators would later charge him with 8 more counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child a 1st degree felony. Thompson has remained in the Nacogdoches County Jail on those charges with a collective bond set at $6,750,000.

During this ongoing investigation, NCSO investigators learned of a 3rd child that Thompson had victimized. A forensic interview with the Harold’s House was conducted with the victim along with other supporting witness testimony. NCSO investigators developed probable cause for the arrest warrant that was issued Sept. 27.

Thompson was served with the warrant at the Nacogdoches County Jail and he has yet to be arraigned on the newest charge.

Two other suspects that have been arrested in this case, Frankie Dale Mealer, 45, and Kelli Goodin, 33, remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Mealer’s bond has been set at $3 million for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child a 1st degree felony. Goodin's bond has been set at $60,000 for hindering apprehension of a fugitive and two counts of failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor.