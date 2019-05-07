MINEOLA, Texas — A deserving couple in Mineola received a new roof Friday.

"They came out early this morning so they could put the roof on my house," Doris Hervey said.

CBS 19's Darcy Birden shared this story back in April.

RELATED: A community raising money to replace an elderly couple's roof

Fundraisers helped provide this couple, who have spent their entire lives helping others, with a new roof.

"I'm just happy. You know, I couldn't be happier," Doris said Friday morning seeing everyone at her house. "And I thank all of the people that have donated and has come to help me out with this project. I don't have words to tell it. I'm just overjoyed."

KYTX

The kindness of the Hervey's is what inspired John Dubose, a long-time friend of theirs, to figure out how to help. After a few years, Dubose got in touch with Stanley Cofer with the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

"I talked with Mr. John and said we can come in and do the fundraising part of it, be that arm, and so the rest is history," Cofer explained.

Days later, CBS 19 was involved, which led to AVCO Roofing to get involved.

KYTX

"Our commercial director saw your CBS 19 piece on Facebook and pushed it over to me, I pushed it to our owner and said 'hey, here's something', the owner said absolutely, it looks like this couple is all about building community which we love," Tyler sales manager for AVCO, Vance Garvey, explained. "So they needed somebody to come around them the same way they come around their own community and give back to them."

AVCO Roofing will be at the Hervey's house Friday and Saturday tearing off the old roof, replacing beams and decking, before putting on the new roof.

KYTX

All day, St. Paul's Baptist Church has been providing food to the workers. Some of the building materials were donated by McCoy's in Longview.