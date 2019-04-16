ALTO, Texas — The Alto Missionary Baptist Church at 107 E. Elkhart Street in Alto is a location where volunteers can assist with recovery efforts in the city and victims of the storm can pick up supplies as needed.

If you have access to chainsaws or tractors and are able to assist with the cleanup, you are asked to drop those items off at the church.

A reminder, part of the city of Alto, including the Alto Missionary Baptist Church is without power, so only non-perishable food items will be accepted.

