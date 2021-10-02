Aldridge named one of UIL's top 100 coaches

Aldridge compiled a 908-180 record in 32 seasons at Longview. He was 59-33 in three seasons at Union Grove — running his total record to 967-213.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Tommy Aldridge, who started the girls’ basketball program at Longview High School and led the Lady Lobos to a state championship, 25 district titles, 19 30-win seasons and more than 900 total victories, was named one of the top 100 coaches in Texas on Tuesday.

Aldridge, who spent 32 seasons at Longview and three at his high school alma mater — Union Grove — was among the first group of 20 coaches revealed by the University Interscholastic League as a celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball.

The list — 100 Years, 100 Coaches — will add 80 more names over the next four Tuesdays.