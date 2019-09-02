TYLER, Texas — The Alliance of American Football's inaugural season starts tonight on CBS19, the home of Super Bowl LIII.
The eight-team league was founded in 2018 by Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.
Teams include:
- Arizona Hotshots
- Atlanta Legends
- Birmingham Iron
- Memphis Express
- Orlando Apollos
- Salt Lake Stallions
- San Diego Fleet
- San Antonio Commanders
Tonight's contest features ex-Los Angeles Rams head coach Mike Martz and the San Diego Fleet taking on the San Antonio Commanders, led by former Oregon State University head coach Mike Riley.
Pregame begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.