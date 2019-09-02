TYLER, Texas — The Alliance of American Football's inaugural season starts tonight on CBS19, the home of Super Bowl LIII.

The eight-team league was founded in 2018 by Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

Teams include:

Arizona Hotshots

Atlanta Legends

Birmingham Iron

Memphis Express

Orlando Apollos

Salt Lake Stallions

San Diego Fleet

San Antonio Commanders

Tonight's contest features ex-Los Angeles Rams head coach Mike Martz and the San Diego Fleet taking on the San Antonio Commanders, led by former Oregon State University head coach Mike Riley.

Pregame begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.