All Saints Episcopal School guard shack damaged in hit-and-run crash

Tyler Police say driver fled the scene before police had arrived.

TYLER, Texas — Crews spent Thursday cleaning up debris and rebuilding the All Saints Episcopal School's guard shack after a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday with no injuries reported, according to Tyler Police Department.

Officials say the vehicle involved was an orange mustang. "There are a couple of things we can do," Andy Erbaugh, public information officer at TPD, said. "We could run the license plate that would tell us who owns the car but not necessarily who was driving the car."

Tyler PD is investigating the crash as well as tracking down information on the driver and the events of the crash.

Erbaugh says witnesses believe the crash may have been the result of street racing.

"There’s a lot of cars out these days that have a lot of power to them," he said. "The city streets of Tyler are not where you show that or race because ultimately you can go to jail or somebody can get seriously hurt or killed.

Erbaugh says in addition to being cited for speeding a driver caught street racing could face felony charges such as a Class A Misdemeanor.

"It's a serious offense not only the penalties for racing but just the fact that it's dangerous," he said.