TYLER, Texas — The Texas House gave preliminary approval Monday to Senate Bill 535 to would allow licensed handgun holders to legally carry their weapons on the premises of places of religious worship.

The legislation was written by Republican state Sen. Donna Campbell of New Braunfels to change a current law that states handguns aren't allowed in places of worship.

The Senate has already approved Senate Bill 535 and if the House grants final approval, the bill can be sent to the governor.

The bill is sponsored by East Texas Representative for Van Zandt County Dan Flynn.

The 86th Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27th.