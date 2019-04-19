ALTO, Texas — The tornadoes that tore through the city of Alto on April 13, did not only damage homes of the living. It also damaged people's final resting grounds.

"Almost all of my family's out here in this cemetery," St. Thomas Chapel Cemetery President, Larry Jenkins, said.

The cemetery has about 500 gravestones, many of which were cracked or topped over during the storm. Pine trees were uprooted as well and are blocking some of the tombs.

"There are graves out here and we don't even know who they are," Jenkins explained.

Since Thursday Jenkins, church members and volunteers have been working to clear the almost seven acre property by removing debris and cutting the trees.

"Well to get to the cemetery, we're cleaning up right now it's good, but we're going to need some funds to help us you know go out here to put the fence back up," Jenkins said. "The tombstones some of them are broken. It's going to be an ongoing thing, any donations would help us."

Volunteers are welcome to stop by anytime to offer a helping hand, except on Sunday. Jenkins says they will not be doing any work at the cemetery or church as they will be giving thanks to God for what remains.

To make a donation to the St. Thomas Chapel Cemetery, click here.