ALTO, Texas — The people of San Augustine are now in the rebuilding stage after a tornado ripped through their community Wednesday night.

As the recovery process begins, the people of Alto who were hit by two tornadoes earlier this month, have jumped at the opportunity to help.

"We've got some meals made up and lots of water and toiletries and clothes and stuff," Alto Public Works Director Kerry Black said. "We got a few other places at the Baptist Church that we got a numerous amounts of items that we're going to take with us."

After Alto residents were hit by EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes, they received so many donations. They almost had no clue what to do with them all.

"I know that us we personally have felt you know, so much love and all and we just want to be able to give some of that back to people," Black said.

Well, now they know exactly what to do will the rest of the donation.

Water, food, toiletries, and other supplies were all loaded up and headed off to San Augustine.

"We know the people in St. Augustine are hurting like we have the last few weeks," Black said. "And so we're going to load up some of the water and meals and stuff and take it to St. Augustine, and pay it forward and hopefully be a blessing."

If you want to bring a donation to the people of San Augustine they are accepting donations at the San Augustine city hall or the law enforcement center. The main item needed right now is tarps.