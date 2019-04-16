ALTO, Texas — The Cherokee County Emergency Management team is set up in Alto collecting donation of "agricultural supplies" to help people rebuild.

"We have set up a fencing distribution point for donations of fencing, materials, post wire, pliers, all that stuff, everything related to fencing," organizer Aaron Low said.

After two tornadoes tore through the city on Saturday, people have been hard at work to recover and rebuild. However, the residents did not have to do it alone.

"The company I'm with, we have everybody we have on staff out here," Hal Hawthorne with Tobias Fencing and Cattle Company in Lufkin said. "We will continue to stay out here as long as it takes."

The business donated barbed wire, t-post, fencing, and other supplies as well as their time to help people restore fences so that no other tragedies happen on Highway 21.

"If a cow gets out and you hit it, they weigh anywhere from 1,500 and 3,000 pounds and that's going to be a bad accident," Hawthorne explained.

The emergency management team will be set up across the street from the Alto City Hall from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of the week.

"You know, nobody's prepared for something like this," Low said. "So people's donations are certainly welcome."

The full listed of needed items are: