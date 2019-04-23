ALTO, Texas — After tornadoes hit the City of Alto, many people lost all their belongings. One thing they did not loose, was their faith.

Rev. Jim Goforth with Campground Baptist church says many people in the city have a strong faith.

Usually Easter service is held in the Alto High School's gymnasium. However, due to damages caused by severe weather, it was impossible this year..

“I just felt like we needed to come together that there is nothing like God’s people coming together and praying," Rev. Goforth said.

Chloe Bradford

The service was open to the community. A range of people who attend various churches met outside of Minnie's Diner in solidarity.

“The way that God’s people respond after a tragedy demonstrates how real our faith in Him is.”Rev. Goforth said.

Even though some in the crowd might have lost all they have," Alto resident Steve McCarty said. "They’ve gained something that could be worth more. The community has come together. It’s not us and them anymore it’s we."

McCarty says coming together as a community is what helped them get through this tragedy.

“That’s what makes it so special because we’re doing what we can to help each other because without each other, we’ve got a problem.“ McCarty said.

The city is still in need of supplies. To find out how you can help, click here.