Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia cases continue to increase

According to Smith County's Alzheimer's Alliance, more than 5 million Americans have this disease. Within thirty years, it could be 14 million Americans.

TYLER, Texas — While cases of one disease continue to rise, so does another, Alzheimer's disease. One in three seniors living in Smith County will die from Alzheimer's or Dementia related diseases. The disease is the 6th leading cause of death and there's still no cure.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, I'm just getting forgetful because I'm getting old.' So I just want to make sure that I clear up that this is not a normal part of aging. It is a degenerative brain disease," Elizabeth Taylor, Executive Director of Smith County's Alzheimer's Alliance.

"Typically your risk increases as you get older. So as people are starting to live longer, of course, their risk for developing some form of Dementia increases," Taylor said. "So really, that population is over 65 but we are seeing people diagnosed younger and younger."

The symptoms can vary. It's not just forgetting things here and there, it's complete memory loss of daily tasks. Forgetting how to get to work, weekly meetings or forgetting a family member. Confusion, disorientation, anxiety and depression are also signs of Alzheimer and Dementia. These symptoms could be the cause of several illnesses which is why the it's so important to test for it early on.

"It can also be something like Lewy Body dementia is characterized by not by memory loss, but hallucinations and suicidal ideation," she says. "So just noting that significant change that impacts your daily living."

Adding Covid-19 concerns along with it, can decrease overall health.

"We've seen a real decline, both in the person living with dementia and their health, and also in the caregivers from really being isolated and having to stay at home and that lack of interaction during the shelter in place, but they are most vulnerable and at risk population for adverse effects from COVID," Taylor added.

The illness impacting not only those who are diagnosed, but their caretakers as well.

"Our caregivers actually are in worse health than the person living with Alzheimer's disease because they are caring for that person 24 hours a day, but they're not caring for themselves," she said.