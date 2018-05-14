The Tailwind Regional Balloon Festival and a new exhibit at Tyler Museum of Art top activities in East Texas

BEST BETS

Look for hot air balloons over Canton during the Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest Friday and Saturday

The Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest returns to the First Monday Trade Days in Canton with activities Friday and Saturday.

The event includes hot air balloon flight competitions and glows, family activities, live music, vendors and runs.

Admission on Friday and Saturday is $10 for each car, $20 for each van and $50 for each bus.

Friday

7 a.m.: balloon flights in the area

5 p.m.: vendors and activities begin on the grounds

6 p.m.: Breaking Southwest in concert

7 p.m.: Balloon flights

8 p.m.: Re-Max Skydiving Team

8:30 p.m.: balloon glow

9:15 p.m. 5K Glow Run

Saturday

7 a.m.: balloon flights

8 a.m.: Balloon Half Maraton/10K

2 p.m.: vendors and activities begin on the grounds

3 p.m.: car show

7:45: Battle of the Bands competition

8 p.m.: Re/Max skydiving team

8:30 p.m.: balloon glow

More information is available at balloonfestcanton.com.

Tyler Museum of Art Looks Back with 'Rewind: Selections from Private Collections'

Tyler Museum of Art - Ed Blackburn

Texas artist Ed Blackburn's "Painting No. 3" is on view as part of Tyler Museum of Art's exhibit "Rewind." The acrylic on canvas from 1984 is part of the collection of Renee and Galen Faulconer of Tyler. Blackburn often paints images from movies. (Courtesy/Tyler Museum of Art)

The Tyler Museum of Art's newest exhibit "Rewind: Selections from Private Collections," features art on loan from East Texas collectors and artists who have been featured in previous Tyler Museum of Art exhibitions

The free exhibit opens on Sunday will be on view through Aug. 12 in the North Gallery of the museum, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., on the Tyler Junior College campus.

Among artists with work on view are Elaine de Kooning, Robert Motherwell, Lance Letscher, Alexis Serio, Clyde Connell, Gregory Horndeski, Ancel Nunn and George Tobolowsky.

Special events in connection with the exhibition include free First Friday tours at 11 a.m. on June 1, July 6 and Aug. 3; and Family Days from 2 to 4 p.m. July 14 and Aug. 11.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 903-595-1001 or visit tylermuseum.org.

WEEKEND ACTIVITY GUIDE

Gala of the Royal Horses

Gala Royal Horses 2

Performances of the Gala of the Royal Horses are set for Saturday and Sunday in Longview. (Courtesy)

Gala of the Royal Horses, an equestrian show featuring Lipizzaner Stallions, Spanish Andalusians, Friesian, Arabian breeds and quarter horses, is coming to Longview this weekend.

Performances are set for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex rodeo arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.

The event shows off beauty of the horses and their capabilities of executing jumps and precision maneuvers, according to promotional materials.

Bleacher tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for senior citizens and $15 for children 4 to 12 yrs. old. Children under 4 are free. Tickets are available online at galaoftheroyalhorses.com and will be sold at the arena.

Movie in the Park

Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will show the animated film "Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature" at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Bergfeld Park's amphitheater.

It is part of the free Movies in the Park series. Refreshments are provided.

Rock 'N' Roll Saturday

The science center at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., will on Saturday present "SpacePark360" at 7 p.m. and "Rock on Demand" at 8 p.m. "SpacePark360" takes audiences through the solar system while recreating the experience of thrill rides. "Rock on Demand" combines graphics and rock music. Admission is $5.

Tops in Texas Rodeo

The annual Tops in Texas Rodeo in Jacksonville takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the rodeo arena at the intersection of Bridge and Mulberry streets. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the arena. Tickets can be ordered by calling 903-586-2218.

Lindale Championship Rodeo

The Lindale Championship Rodeo tTakes place Friday and Saturday at 609 W. Hubbard, Lindale. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children's mutton bustin' will be at 6:15 p.m. followed by a concert at 6:45 p.m. and rodeo competition at 7:30 p.m. Information: 903-882-7181; lindalechamberorg.

Farmers Markets

Fresh produce and other goods can be found at three farmers markets that take place every Saturday morning in Tyler.

The Rose City Farmers Market: 236 S. Broadway Ave.

The East Texas State Fair Farmers Market: pavilions on the fairgrounds, 2000 W. Front St.

Tyler Farmers Market, in the south parking lot of Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave.

