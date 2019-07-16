Amazon Prime Day kicked off on Monday, June 15th but, there's still time to save!

The annual event stretches over a two-day period this year, ending Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 a.m.

But, with all the extra online traffic, scammers are likely to be on the hunt for your personal information.

Don't let the day of saving money turn into a day of saving your identity by taking a few extra security measures.

Avoid "spoof" or fake website, instead of clicking on a link, type the website URL in directly.

Be wary of emails that offer coupons, extra discounts or Amazon gift cards.

Consider adding two-factor authentication and use virtual private networks to ensure your information is encrypted and secure.

But, it's not just online criminals you have to worry about, it's also prime time for porch pirates to snatch up those items you saved on.

According to Nextdoor, package theft was increased by 85% following last years Amazon Prime Day.

Beware of porch pirates and protect your packages.