HOUSTON -- An Ambert Alert for the Houston area is canceled after a missing 12-year-old girl was found in southwest Houston.

Police say Jennifer Castillo is being evaluated for injuries after she was found by herself in the 6600 block of Harbor Town Drive around 9 p.m.

A regional Amber Alert was issued for the Houston area after she went missing Tuesday evening.

The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Jennifer Castillo, who had last been seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston. Police believed Jennifer was kidnapped and was in danger.

Police were reluctant to release too much information at the time of a news conference earlier Thursday since they thought it could put Jennifer in more danger.

Investigators believed Jennifer could've been in danger since a “credible threat” was made by the people who were holding her against her will. They added that they believed she knows the people she was with.

Police pleaded with Jennifer that if she was watching the press conference, to contact them or her case worker at Las Americas Middle School.

No one had made contact with Jennifer since a family last saw her near their apartment on her phone, police said. They added that she had not made contact with her mother, who lives in Honduras.

Jennifer’s phone had been turned off, police said. They did not release any suspect information.

