Family and police sources told WFAA Thursday morning that the toddler at the center of a statewide Amber Alert is dead.

Crystal Jackson, 18-month-old Cedric Jackson Jr.'s aunt, said police told her the boy was not alive.

"He's dead. He's gone," she said.

It is not yet known how the boy died or where his body is.

“We don’t know 100 percent of what happened,” Jackson said as she paused and began to cry, “but we all loved that baby. He was just the sweetest baby.”

She said the boy was gone when she woke up in the middle of the night, but the aunt couldn't explain how someone got into her home.

“It’s so crazy. I woke up and all I can remember is he wasn’t there. The first thing I did was start looking. He’s not going to get up and walk off on his own. He can’t even walk off curbs,” Jackson said.

Reported missing

Cedric had recently been placed in the custody of his aunt by CPS, who called police Wednesday morning to report the toddler was missing, said Maj. Max Geron during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The aunt told police that she put Cedric to bed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday and woke up to discover him missing almost seven hours later at her Lake Highlands condominium.

Crystal Jackson, aunt of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson Jr., had custody of the boy.

When she had last seen Cedric, or 'CJ' as he's called by his family, he was wearing only a diaper.

A child inside the condo told Jackson that she saw someone, who looked like a close family friend, take Cedric from the home overnight, Geron said.

The girl said she hid when she saw the man and didn't say anything until the next morning because she was afraid, police said.

That morning, the door of the condo was found unlocked.

Cedric Jackson

Police identified the relative as a step-grandfather in the news conference.

Sources told WFAA the relative is 47-year-old Harold Johnson. He was located in Colleyville and questioned.

Geron said that Cedric wasn't with the man when he was found.

Johnson now in a Keller jail on unrelated charges.

Harold Johnson

Johnson's mother told WFAA that he is the father of the Jackson's boyfriend.

She said that her son would never take Cedric. The little boy was at their home Tuesday with family 'hanging out.'

However, according to police sources, there was a conflict between Johnson and the aunt prior to Cedric's abduction.

"We still don't know who has the child or who took the child," Geron said of the continued investigation.

"We don’t know if that suspect is the person in custody in Keller or if we are looking for a separate suspect that has a similar description," he said.

'I just want him back'

Police scoured the area around the Twin Creek condominiums, where the toddler was last seen. And Cedric's parents and aunt were taken to Dallas police headquarters for questioning, officials said.

After the parents were questioned, they addressed reporters outside of Dallas police headquarters.

"We just want everybody to know that we love our son, and we just want him back safe and sound," mother Dishundra Thomas said.

"Whoever has him, just return him back to us," she said.

Cedric is Thomas' only son. The aunt, Crystal Jackson, is the sister of Cedric's father, Cedric Jackson Sr.

"She woke up and told me that our son was missing," Cedric Jackson Sr. said. "We've been searching ever since then."

Thomas told WFAA that Cedric was placed in his aunt's custody by CPS but not against her will.

"We were OK with that," Thomas said. "There were issues that I had to deal with to become a better mother."

Thomas and her husband see the boy frequently. They last saw him Saturday.

"My baby is a good baby," Thomas said. "He's a good boy, he's quiet, he's nice, he's shy...just keep him safe and bring him back to us."

Thomas told WFAA that she feels a little left in the dark. She is skeptical regarding how her son was reportedly taken.

"It baffles me that a child can be taken without anyone hearing him or anything," Thomas said. "The child was sleeping next to you in your bed."

At this point, Thomas said she just wants her son returned unharmed.

"I just want him back," the mother said.

Anyone who has seen Cedric is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

