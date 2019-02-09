PEARLAND, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Pearland.

Authorities are looking for Irene Alejandra Nunez who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-3 and 165 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, blue shirt, blue shorts and black slide shoes.

Police believe her stepfather, 37-year-old Kevin Mauricio Caceres, took her from her home. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds.

Police said Caceres is driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4186.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM