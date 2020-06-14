HOUSTON — The Royse City Police Department early Sunday morning issued an AMBER Alert for a teenage girl out of North Texas.

According to the girl’s mother on Facebook, 16-year-old Kylee Ann White could be in Somerville, Livingston or Dayton. The AMBER Alert is in effect statewide, however.

She was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Love Lane in Royse City, which is northeast of Dallas.

The girl is a white female who is five feet, eight inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes and pink braces.

Police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

"Kylee was reported by her family as a runaway the morning of Saturday, June 13, 2020. Later in the day, the family was contacted by an unknown subject who claimed to be holding Kylee against her will," police stated on Facebook. "At this time, law enforcement has not been able to confirm this information but are treating the case as a possible abduction."

Anyone with information can call Royse City PD at 972-204-7002.

