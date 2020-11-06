MATHIS, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued by the Mathis Police Department for a 5-year-old Mathis boy has been discontinued.
No word yet on the condition of the boy.
RELATED: AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Mathis boy
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
MATHIS, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued by the Mathis Police Department for a 5-year-old Mathis boy has been discontinued.
No word yet on the condition of the boy.
RELATED: AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Mathis boy