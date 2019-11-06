LEAGUE CITY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a little boy in League City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police are looking for 2-year-old Malakhi Bankhead and two adults, Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24.

The boy was last seen on Tuesday, June 4 around 9:30 p.m. The boy's parents, Ulrich and Bankhead, were ordered to give the child to CPS on June 5 because of possible neglect but they never did.

The detective on the case issued the Amber Alert Monday evening.

Malakhi is described as a black male, around 35 lbs and 3'1". He has brown eyes and black hair.

Katherine is described as a white female, around 150 lbs and 5'11". She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Cody is described as a black male, around 160 lbs and 5'10". He has brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a white 2015 BMW SUV with Texas plate KSW8656.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

