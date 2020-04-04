COMAL COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old Kiley Diaz has been discontinued after she as located with her mother in Garden Ridge, Texas.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Diaz and her mother, 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez, were located by members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Lopez surrendered herself and daughter peacefully and without further incident.

Lopez was arrested on an unrelated warrant and booked into the Comal County Jail. Charges in this case are pending.

Diaz is currently in the custody of the Texas Department of Family Services.

