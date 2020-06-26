Firework safety tips to remember this Independence Day

According to CPSC, an average of 180 people go to the emergency room everyday around 4th of July with firework related injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Independence Day is around the corner, and while lighting fireworks is a fun tradition, it’s important to remember to be careful.

According to according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, an average of 180 people go to the emergency room every day with firework related injuries during the 4th of July season.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner says the department sees the number injuries change each year.

However, there’s a common age group that tends to get hurt the most.

"Aas you know, young children, maybe become adolescents they start to handle the fireworks and a lot of times that's where the injuries occurs they're first second time experiences using them,” said Chief Fortner.

Fortner says the department doesn’t just see injuries with children, but with adults, too.

“In accidents that occur some of them can be prevented and others are unforeseen," said Chief Fortner.

There are many ways to prevent firework injuries:

Don’t leave children unattended while lighting fireworks

Keep a bucket of water or a hose around

in case of a fire

Don’t point fireworks towards people

Make sure to light fireworks in an open area with no trees around.

Fortner also says to make sure to be aware of your surroundings.