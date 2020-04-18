ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Anderson County Emergency Management, of the active cases, one is classified as travel-related, four are classified as exposure in a workplace, and two are currently under review with NetHealth as to the cause of exposure.

There are 8 total cases and 7 active cases in the county.

City of Palestine, Texas - Community Information PRESS RELEASE COVID-19 Update Anderson County, Texas (April 18, 20... 20) - As of 2:35p.m. today, Judge Robert Johnston received notification of the seventh and eighth confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Anderson County. One of our confirmed cases is now classified as recovered, so we currently have seven active cases in Anderson County that are all in home isolation under the care of a physician.

