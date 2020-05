Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston has been notified of 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the city of Palestine, the new cases brings the total to 48 in the county.

There is a total of 9 reported recovered cases and 39 active cases in Anderson County.

