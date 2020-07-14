Angelina College suspending all athletics programs until fall 2021

The announcement follows the NJCAA’s decision to move all fall sports to the spring of 2021.

Angelina College officials have announced that all intercollegiate athletic program are suspend for 2020-2021 seasons because of COVID-19.

According to Angelina College President Dr. Michael Simon, officials considered a spring restart, but several factors precluded doing so safely.

“Although I wanted to see our student-athletes compete as much as anyone else did, the primary consideration during this unprecedented time is the safety and well-being of student athletes and employees,” Simon said. “The expert guidance is clear that the nature of most athletic competition increases risks for everyone involved. At AC, we bring students to Lufkin from throughout the United States and send them to compete in areas currently struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which increases their chances of exposure and the potential for community spread of the disease in Angelina County.”

Athletic Director Guy Davis said that the decision was one of the hardest to make.

“Anyone who knows me knows how I feel about Angelina College and our athletics programs,” Davis said. “I don’t think we had any choice when it came to protecting our student-athletes, and that’s our primary responsibility to those families.”

According to Simon, the college is working to allocate funds to ensure athletes on scholarship are still able to remain enrolled at the college.