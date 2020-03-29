ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Angelina County and Cities Health District.

According to the City of Lufkin, the ACCHD notified the city of the new cases and that they are tracing the whereabouts of those patients and notifying anyone who may have been exposed.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself: