Angelina County plane crash kills 1 person

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — An early morning plan crash has killed 1 person in Angelina County.
According to preliminary information, 40-year-old James Duke VanLue, of Tomball, was flying a Piper Aircraft from Tomball to Zavalla at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
VanLue is believed to have attempted to land on a private runway just east of State Highway 147.
The plane clipped some trees and crashed just north of the runway.
The crash was not located until 12:30 p.m.
VanLue was pronounced at the scene of the crash.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be conducting an investigation.