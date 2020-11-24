Annual Bed Build event in need of volunteers

The 7th annual Bed Build event is in need of volunteers. The organizer hopes to build 100 beds for foster kids in three hours.

TYLER, Texas — The annual bed build event is back and Tony Black, the events organizer, said they need hands to help assemble the beds.

"We've averaged about 500 people showing up for the event for the last two years and so we know our numbers may be a little bit down this year," said Black.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organizers expect fewer volunteers to show up, but they do encourage those who are not sick to register for a time slot, put on their masks and gloves and help out.

"We encourage anybody to come to the event, they don't have to have any building skills, we'll put them with people who will be able to help them," Black said.

The event is organized by Pure Religion Orphan Care Outreach Ministry, a local nonprofit that works together with Child Protective Services to help children in need in Smith County.

In the county, there are 240 children in foster care but only 140 foster homes in the area.

Black said one in three kids are not able to be placed in a temporary home because they don't have a bed they can sleep in.

"What we are trying to do is actually keep kids out of foster care by providing a bed for those next of kin," he said. "so that the child can stay in that situation while the investigation is ongoing and hopefully never enter into the foster care system."

This is the seventh year the event has taken place. It all started because of mission trips in Maldova. Members with Pure Religion would go overseas to build beds and orphanages.

Upon their return, they realized there was also a need for beds in Smith County.

So they got to work! Not only do they provide the bed frame, but they also provide the mattresses and bedding to make sure every child has what they need to get a good night's rest.

This is not something that we as individuals have provided we are not trying to get a pat on the back but this is something that God has provided for them and we are just the vehicles to be able to get it there for them," Black said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25. Volunteers can sign up for a thirty-minute time slot to help assemble the beds.