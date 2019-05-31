TYLER, Texas — More than 100 people attended a community meeting Thursday evening about a proposed development by Roosth Properties.

Roosth Properties came up with a development plan for almost 115 acres between Old Jacksonville Highway and South Broadway Avenue.

This land is actually around the Genecov Development area.

The meeting at the Tyler Police Substation 6 lasted just over an hour. It was concluded by the developers due to their being no resolution.

KYTX

The meeting itself was informative, heated, and again, controversial.

"I think it went as predicted," Mike Loughmiller, the Bishop's Gate Representative said. He has been heavily involved in voicing the residents concerns to the developments taking place in South Tyler, including during the Genecov Development meetings, " and there was a lot of passion then and so I anticipated that this one would as well."

CBS 19 asked him what he thought the three main concerns are for this project.

"It would be the commercial zoning, extending well into the residential area. The second would be the density, the single family housing that we expect for there to be higher density, but not this high a density. Third, and probably most importantly, is the preservation of Legacy Trail," Loughmiller explained.

PMF, or Planned Multi-family developments was a major concern during the meeting.

Some of the concerns involved the buildings being attached, possibly 3-stories high, the density per acre, and whether they would be rented or owned

It also brought up other concerns.

"High density to me means more traffic. Does anyone disagree with that?," one resident asked.

That traffic leads to safety issues, with people cutting through the Hollytree neighborhood, the lack of sidewalks in already developed areas, and the possibility of the number of car accidets increasing.

Mark Priestmer, the President of Planning Concepts explained that these development plans are in line with the City's comprehensive plan. He says part of developing and growing a city involves attracting millenials, bringing in young professionals instead of keeping the area as a retirement community.

KYTX

"In the Austin's, the Dallas's, the Fort Worth's, the Houston's," Priestmer began. He was interrupted by attendees saying, "we don't want to be any of those." He argues back, "but the people moving here do, so we have to look at what is in the comprehensive plan, are we being consistent with it."

Priestmer says they've already started that with Oak Hollow, Oak Hills, and The Crossing, explaining that they received pushback on those projects as well but it's all worked out.

"This is the area that's developing, This whole corridor down Old Jacksonville Highway is exploding, not just in Tyler, but all the way down to Gresham," Priestmer said.

KYTX

CBS 19 asked him about the meeting and why they held it. Priestmer said while it might not seem like it due to the back-and-forth of the meeting but they do value public input and this meeting was to see if anything needed to be tweaked in the plans.

He went on to say that they will take another look at the densities and plans for height of buildings and see what they can do to maintain the compatability with surrounding areas. That was one of the big concerns the residents had with the multi-family housing plans.

Another concern involved the commercial development and how far into the residential area it goes. Priestmer says this isn't a mall or huge development like Cumberland. It's more like the developments around Fresh and Swan Plaza.

The people living in South Tyler are asking for the same thing they asked during the Genecov development process.

"Slow down, listen to the neighbors, and work with us and come to an accommodation that can be a win-win for all of us," Loughmiller explained.

The Planning and Zoning meeting will take place Tuesday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. before it goes the City Council the third Wednesday in June.