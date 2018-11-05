A fire has damaged some Tyler apartments in the 400 block of South Bonner Avenue.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee said heavy smoke was reported and nearby residents tried to put it out.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they entered the apartment and contained the fire to one unit. No one was injured.

A skillet full of grease was left on the electric range, with the range on. A smoke detector was present.

The fire damaged the kitchen area of the unit it was in and damage also was reported in some other units.

© 2018 KYTX