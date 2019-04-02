TYLER, Texas — Do you love margaritas?

Is your favorite road trip song “100 Bottles of Tequila on the Wall?”

If your boss told you your career was “on the rocks,” would you take that as a compliment?

If so, then On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has the perfect job for you.

The world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand launched a nationwide search on Monday for an experienced, self-driven and fun-loving Chief Margarita Officer (CMO) to join its team.

As CMO, you will be responsible for representing, and celebrating, mankind’s greatest gift – the margarita. The ideal candidate must be able mix margaritas on short notice, distinguish between fresh-squeezed lime juice and canned limeade and make a solid argument for why salt is better than a sugar rim. While the CMO loves great margaritas, he or she also understands that moderation is key to a great next day and encourages others to indulge responsibly as well.

In addition to being awarded the coveted CMO title – complete with the coolest business cards ever – the successful candidate will receive free chips and salsa at On The Border for a year, plus a $1,000 per day award*. Just imagine how many award-winning margaritas you can enjoy with that payday! (*$1,000 daily award good for one incredible day only, February 22, 2019, National Margarita Day. Winner will receive $1,000 in On The Border gift cards.)

“We’ve been serving up the best margaritas in the business for over 36 years, so you better believe we’re taking this position very seriously,” said Matt Hood, President & CEO for On The Border. “We’re searching for an individual who can uphold the proud tradition of On The Border being the destination for the world’s greatest margaritas! And who could pass up a $1,000 payday, especially when that day is all about margaritas?”

Think you have what it takes to be the first CMO in American restaurant history? Whip up a batch of your favorite margaritas and apply here.

No purchase necessary to enter to win. Entries end on 2/17/19. Click here for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited.