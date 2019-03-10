ARLINGTON, Texas — If you are from Texas, you know how big of a deal mums are for high schoolers.

The creative process, the planning, the decorating -- and of course wearing those creations.

Well, now there's a new restaurant-themed mum joining in on the Homecoming action that might just be one of the largest mums ever made.

The Arlington Museum of Art unveiled a Whataburger-themed mum, the

"Whatamum," Thursday afternoon. The enormous creation is part of the museum's "Mumentous" exhibit, which will feature all kinds of artwork centered on mums.

The Whatamum is 18 feet tall and 6 feet wide. It is made of 1,250 flower heads, 50 drink cups, 100 fry containers, 300 feet of ribbon, 80 bracelets and key chains, 165 feet of feathered fringe and took 120 hours to build, according to a Facebook post of a graphic made by the museum.

Clyde Watts is the mind behind this structure. He is the owner of Lone Star Parade Floats, a Dallas company that creates parade floats.

"We do 77 parades a year all around the country," Watts said.

Creating such a large structure like the Whatamum was a challenge for his team.

"Something like this comes along, it kind of breaks the monotony for us," Watts said. "There's always something more that could have been done. Tweaking here, tweaking there. Deadlines kind of shoot that in the foot. If they're happy, I'm happy."

Brian White is one of those people who is happy. He has been the executive director for the Arlington Museum of Art for about three months now. He said this addition blew his expectations away.

"With this, it gives us a regional and a local flair," White said. "I couldn't even begin to describe my emotions when this thing is going up. It's going to bring people to see this exhibit and to explore a thing that has become so synonymous with Texas."

The Whatamum will be on display in the museum from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 19. To learn more about the Mumentous exhibit, click here.

