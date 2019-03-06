SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the Sunday evening death of a teenager on Lake Palestine.

According to Smith County judicial records, Jeffrey Hampton, 31, of Tyler, was taken into custody Monday morning for allegedly striking a 14-year-old Hispanic boy with a boat and leaving the scene.

The incident occurred at Lakeway Harbor off Texas Highway 155, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Hampton, who has a prior criminal history in Smith County, was charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.