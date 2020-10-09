East Texas mentoring program seeks to help students

The Aspire Mentoring Program is available for students K-12 in the Longview, Hallsville, Kilgore, Pine Tree and Spring Hill area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — City of Longview Partners in Prevention Mentoring Program has a long history of helping students in the Longview area.

The organization now has a new logo and a new name as the Aspire Mentoring Program. However its mission remains the same.

"Our mentoring program is all about inspiring and encouraging young people for leadership very positive relationships," Lyndell McAllister, program director, said.

According to the city, the program assists approximately 200 students a year.

Mentors meet with their mentee four times a month and provide support and encouragement.

"Some are currently meeting in public parks and place where they don't have to be so concerned about the spread of the virus," McAllister said. "That depends on the mentee's family and the mentor's wishes. But in the meantime they are texting and staying in contact."

According to the city, mentors help direct young people in a positive direction, and by being a trusted friend that young people can talk to about life challenges.

"I think the most important thing for me at the time and I got watch her grow into a beautiful young woman and she's now in college," Suzanne Puryear, one of the program's mentors, said. "I think to just be able to be a part of that process and to know that I made a difference in her life is huge."

McAllister says the boys program and girls program, Co-pilots and Forever Friends, respectively, are need of additional mentors.

"I just want to say we have about 40 young men who have been referred and wanting mentors in their lives and we have at least that many girls as well," McAllister said.

McAllister says they have two mentors to match with the 40 boys and the need is great.

"Always know there is a need for a person who is interested in young people, who is interested in listening, that non-judgmental ear, that a young person needs to encourage them and to just help them cope with things like throws their way," McAllister said.

Potential mentors can expect to be screened through the organization that includes a criminal background check.

"That’s not to scare anyone off but we do recognize the responsibility we have as a program to place and match students with safe adults who understand their role as an encouraging adult," McAllister said.

If you're interested in becoming an mentor or getting involves you can visit the Aspire Mentoring Program's website or you may call Call 903-237-1019 for more information.

McAllister said the organization is hosting an upcoming fundraiser.