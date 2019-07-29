HOUSTON — The top floor of a building collapsed in north Houston Monday morning.

The building is on N. Main Street and we are getting reports that it is a hotel under construction.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue at least two people from the site.

They both had to be put on a stretcher from inside the building before firefighters were able to get them to the ground.

It's unclear how serious their injuries are.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: