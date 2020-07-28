Athens Chief of Police retiring, taking investigators position with Henderson County District Attorney’s Office

Chief Buddy Hill has been with the department since 1991.

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Chief of Police Buddy Hill is retiring effective August 28, 2020.

According to the department, Hill will be taking an investigator position with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office in January 2021.

“The City has been blessed to have Chief Hill for so long,” said Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad. “He has been with the Athens Police Department for 29 years and that type of dedication is rare.”

Hill has been with the Athens Police Department since 1991. In 2003, Hill was promoted to Assistant Chief and became Chief in 2006.