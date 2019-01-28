ATHENS, Texas — Students were greeted by counselors as they returned to school following the accident on Friday that took the life of one of their classmates.

“We have 17 volunteer counselors who are spread across the district as needed with a focus on the two campuses that are most impacted. But, we do have additional counselors at every campus who are available not only for the students but for our staff as well because our staff is also devastated by this,” says Toni Clay, Athens ISD Communications Director.

Christopher Bonilla

Athens ISD

“I feel really devastated that it happened." says Kaylani, Christopher's cousin. "It doesn't feel real to me.”

As students flooded the campus in maroon in support of one another, they were encouraged to express how they felt.

"They've got markers and sidewalk chalk to draw on windows, as sort of a way to express what they're feeling," says Clay.

And they did.

Writing "RIP Chris", "We love you" and expressing how much they'll miss their friend.

"He will always find a way to make everybody laugh in a position of hard times in somebody's life." says Franky, Christopher's friend. "That's what most I'm going to miss Chris.”