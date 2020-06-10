Athens man arrested for arson

The fire was started inside the mechanical building of the water department.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Athens man has been arrested for arson.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Patrick Johnson was assisting in a fire investigation at 1091 Blossom Lane in Athens and was advised about a possible suspect at the scene.

As Sgt. Johnson arrived on scene, numerous fire departments were assisting in putting out a fire inside the mechanical building of the water department that was secured behind an 8' chain link fence with barbwire around the top.

Sgt. Johnson made contact with 18-year-old Brandon Blake Neeley and two water facility employees at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Neeley was deceptive at first and was very nervous and almost crying.

Neeley confessed to setting the water plant on fire by crawling under the fence and prying open the front door.

Neeley then said he used a “big lighter with the lettering ATM on the handle” like the lighters used to start a fireplace.

The trash can was set on fire causing the interior of the building and electrical components to be burned and destroyed.

Neeley crawled back under the fence and went across the street and threw the lighter in the woods.