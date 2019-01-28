ATHENS, Texas — An Athens ISD student has been taken out of the ICU following an accident involving a train.

The accident occurred January 25, involving an Athens ISD bus and a Union Pacific train.

Investigators say the bus did stop in front of the crossing but then attempted to cross the rails in front of the oncoming locomotive.

Police say only the 78-year-old bus driver and two children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Christopher Bonilla

Athens ISD

Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old student at Athens Middle School, was ejected from the bus by the impact of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, was trapped inside the bus after the train came to a stop. The Athens Fire Department helped to remove her from the bus

From there she was taken by helicopter to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. She remains in critical, but stable condition.

RELATED: Athens police identify boy killed, girl injured in school bus vs. train crash