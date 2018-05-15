VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge ordered the man accused of threatening to kill Republican Congressman Scott Taylor to undergo a mental evaluation. The defendant's attorney said her client is unable to understand the proceedings against him and unable to help in his defense.

A newly filed motion details there are "significant concerns" the Virginia Beach man is unable to understand what's going on in court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not oppose the motion and order.

Police arrested 69-year-old Godwin in March after he visited Taylor's office in Virginia Beach. That's where prosecutors said he threatened to kill Taylor and two of Taylor's staff members.

Court records allege the Virginia Beach man said "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself."

The latest motion revealed Godwin was hospitalized for almost a week in April, but it doesn't detail if the hospital stay was related to his mental state.

His lawyer wrote the 69-year-old was evaluated in 2017 by a local neuropsychologist, who diagnosed him with "Major Neurocognitive Disorder, with delusional thinking."

The judge has ordered a local doctor to evaluate Godwin within thirty days, which leaves a deadline of early next month.

According to the paperwork, taxpayers don't have to foot the bill for this; it is done "at the Defendant's expense."

Tuesday, Congressman Taylor's Office sent us a statement in response to the new developments.

It read: "We are confident in our law enforcement apparatus and remain confident that the judicial system will take the steps appropriate for this situation."

The evaluation will not be included in the public court record. The judge ordered it and other medical records be sealed.

This isn't Godwin's first issue with officials -- Court testimony shows he threatened then-Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms the month before the Taylor incident. Last year, Godwin filed a civil lawsuit for $500-million, claiming the government was not enforcing federal marijuana laws.

© 2018 WVEC