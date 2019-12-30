AUSTIN, Texas — HOPE Outdoor Gallery, an Austin institution that sadly closed earlier this year, is set to open its new location in 2020, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The gallery, previously located at Baylor Street near Lamar Boulevard, secured a site near the Austin Bergstrom International Airport and Carson Creek. The Statesman reported the graffiti park will open in the fall of 2020.

This comes after it was previously reported the art park would reopen in the summer of 2019.

The new site is expected to feature extended wall space, an outdoor park, restrooms and parking.

On the organization's website, HOPE Outdoor Gallery said the goal of the new location is to establish a cultural center and art park for Austinites and visitors from all over the world.

"The new HOPE Outdoor Gallery (HOG) will be an art park & full service events center where people can experience large scale public art, new creative technology, and educational arts events in an open-air environment while attending inspiring cultural events, classes, camps, and productions," the website stated.

More information about the new location can be found on HOPE Outdoor Gallery's website.

