AUSTIN — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive in Austin reopened after a car wreck and a grass fire Thursday morning.

Austin police's bomb squad responded to the scene after a "suspicious package" was found inside the vehicle. Police said in a Thursday press conference that the driver of the vehicle claimed there was a bomb inside. The suspicious package was later deemed safe, police said.

Friday afternoon, Austin police identified the driver as Rodrigo Porras, 39.

"EOD was called to the scene and they located a package, and they deemed that package to be safe, however, there was a clear liquid bottle that was located in the car that needed to also be deemed safe, and our chem lab was called to the scene and deemed that package safe," said Sgt. David Daniels.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with a DWI.

Texas Department of Transportation said tolls were being waived for northbound motorists who wanted to use State Highway 45 and northbound State Highway 130 to Highway 71 as an alternative route.

