AUSTIN, Texas — The man accused of groping a woman last year during last rites, a religious ceremony to offer absolution of sins prior to dying, has reached a plea deal.

According to Travis County officials, the plea deal was reached Wednesday.

The charge has been upgraded from a Class C misdemeanor, improper touching, to a Class A misdemeanor, assault against a disabled person.

RELATED: Catholic priest 'failed to maintain proper boundaries' in additional report, Diocese of Austin says

Details of the plea deal include 300 days in jail probated over two years, a $1,000 fine, no contact and a 200-yard distance must be kept from all victims, he cannot practice as a priest/minister as part of his probation, and paid court costs.

Gerold Langsch was arrested in March after being accused of the incident in October 2018.

According to court documents, the victim suffers from several medical conditions and was put in hospice care after falling ill from diabetes. Police said the victim, who was living at the time of his arrest, was fully aware of what was happening when she made the allegations.

WATCH: Austin Catholic priest accused of abusing hospice patient

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police catch more than 200 'Move Over Law' violators in one day

Teen who died in crash on SH 130 in Georgetown was ejected from car, city says