GAINESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert across Texas early Tuesday for a 3-month-old girl they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Lyrik Aliyana Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday on the 700 block of North Howeth Street in Gainesville. She was wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers at the time, according to authorities.

Gainesville Police Department

Authorities say she weighs about 15 pounds and has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Gainesville police are also looking for 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown in connection to her disappearance. Police say Jeremy Brown is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Jeremy Brown, 30

Gainesville police

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal, and black and white Nike shoes, according to authorities.

Police believe he is driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6 similar to the model pictured below.

A stock photo of a gray Volkswagen Jetta

Gainseville police

He was last heard from in Gainesville, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.

More on WFAA: