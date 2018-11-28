Armed with a search warrant, a team of law enforcement agencies raided the offices of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Wednesday, searching for records related to the clergy sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.

The unprecedented action in Texas was taken by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Texas Rangers and Conroe Police Department.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said investigators were looking for documents in connection to the criminal case of Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, the priest charged in September on four counts of indecency with a child. This is the fourth search warrant executed for documents pertaining to LaRosa-Lopez. During its investigation, the DA's office has also searched St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe and the Shalom Treatment Center in Splendora. A man and a woman claimed they were abused as teenagers by LaRosa-Lopez between 1998 and 2001 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

LaRosa-Lopez is currently free on $375,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 10, 2019.

In the search warrant filed Wednesday, the DA’s office sought to examine confidential documents held in the Archdiocese’s Chancery and secret archives.

Nearly 50 investigators arrived Wednesday morning carrying boxes inside the Chancery, located at 1700 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

