TYLER, Texas — Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" has Hulk-smashed another box office record.
"Endgame" has now secured its spot with the No. 1 box office opening of all time with a $1.2 billion global debut.
"This shatters the previous record for the highest weekend total of $641 million set by “Avengers: Infinity War” last year," CNBC reported. "This has never happened before and marks the fastest a film has ever reached the billion dollar mark."
The movie boasts a plethora of A-list stars including:
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Chris Evans
- Chris Hemsworth
- Scarlet Johansson
- Mark Ruffalo
- Jeremy Renner
- Josh Brolin
- Paul Rudd
