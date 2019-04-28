TYLER, Texas — Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" has Hulk-smashed another box office record.

"Endgame" has now secured its spot with the No. 1 box office opening of all time with a $1.2 billion global debut.

"This shatters the previous record for the highest weekend total of $641 million set by “Avengers: Infinity War” last year," CNBC reported. "This has never happened before and marks the fastest a film has ever reached the billion dollar mark."

The movie boasts a plethora of A-list stars including:

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans

Chris Hemsworth

Scarlet Johansson

Mark Ruffalo

Jeremy Renner

Josh Brolin

Paul Rudd

