Clarification: The baby was found near a dumpster. Earlier reports from police indicated the baby was found in a dumpster.

Arlington police are asking for answers after a newborn baby boy was found near an apartment complex dumpster shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. The baby is alive and is under care at a hospital, police said.

"We’re very thankful it’s kind of a miracle," said Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook.

A neighbor taking out her trash found the newborn crying.

"The child was in a container," Cook said. "The container was closed. There would have been probably no opportunity for survival had she not heard this young boy crying.”

The baby was found at the Monterra Pointe Apartments on the 2100 block of Tanoak Lane, police said.

Police are trying to find whoever left the child. The person could face a felony charge of abandoning and endangering a child. Anyone with tips or information is asked to call 911, or call in an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS.

