TYLER, Texas — You might have seen stories coming from the Austin area about people contracting infections after swimming in parks connected to the San Gabriel River. The concern is that they were caused by bacteria from that river.

While reports of that nature are not coming from East Texas at this time, CBS 19's Darcy Birden wanted to address the issue of bacteria in bodies of water.

With no heightened warnings in the area, it is something Sherril Wade, a triathlon and running coach in East Texas says she is not concerned about.

"As cool as the water is, I don't worry too much about it," Wade said. She visits Lake Tyler on a weekly basis."Late August when it really heats up then I get a little bit concerned but not overly, we're still out here."

Game Warden, Quint Balkam says in any public lake, pond, or body of water you run the risk of a bacteria causing infection. Balkam says all natural bodies of water contain bacteria because the water is untreated.

The Department of Health and Human Services caution swimmers to not get into natural bodies of water with open wounds or sores.